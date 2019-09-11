China summons German envoy to foreign ministry over Hong Kong activist

A meeting between Germany's foreign minister and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sent very negative signals for bilateral relations, China's ambassador to Germany said on Wednesday, adding that the foreign ministry in Beijing had summoned the German ambassador in protest.

Ambassador Wu Ken also said China had sufficient evidence that foreign forces intervened in Hong Kong during protests and that Beijing was confident the government of Hong Kong could carry out its duties.

Also Read: Flow of undocumented migrants towards U.S. border fell 56% - Mexican foreign minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)