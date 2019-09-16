International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Earthquake hits Zhangye city of Gansu province in China

Devdiscourse News Desk Beijing
Updated: 16-09-2019 18:49 IST
Earthquake hits Zhangye city of Gansu province in China

A moderate earthquake has hit the Zhangye city of Gansu province in northwest China, CGTN reported citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake that occured at around 8:48 pm measured 5.1 on the Ritcher scale.

There are no reports of any injuries as of now.

There is no information on the material damage yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019