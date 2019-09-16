Earthquake hits Zhangye city of Gansu province in China

A moderate earthquake has hit the Zhangye city of Gansu province in northwest China, CGTN reported citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake that occured at around 8:48 pm measured 5.1 on the Ritcher scale.

There are no reports of any injuries as of now.

There is no information on the material damage yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.