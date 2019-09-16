Earthquake hits Zhangye city of Gansu province in China

A moderate earthquake has hit the Zhangye city of Gansu province in northwest China, CGTN reported citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The quake that occured at around 8:48 pm measured 5.1 on the Ritcher scale.
There are no reports of any injuries as of now.
There is no information on the material damage yet.
#BREAKING M5.1 earthquake jolts NW China's Zhangyehttps://t.co/rwqOhG3Sxr pic.twitter.com/ZXRZS5BstG— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 16, 2019
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.