Indonesia: Multiple earthquakes strike Java, Bali; no tsunami warning

Multiple earthquakes have struck the Bali and Java islands in Indonesia on Thursday, according to real-time earthquake monitor EMSC. Felt reports are being tweeted by dozens of people across both Java and Bali islands however there are no reports of any damage or injuries yet.

Preliminary reports suggest that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency BMKG has ruled out tsunami due to the impact of Java earthquake.

The epicenter of the strong earthquake is reported to be off the coast of Java but the tremors were also reportedly felt in parts of Bali.

Update 1: The USGS has said that the preliminary magnitude of the earthquake in Java is 6.2.

(Note: Preliminary magnitude can differ from agency to agency.)

Update 2: Another "strong" earthquake has shaken Java on Thursday, according to EMSC. BMKG has also confirmed the second earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 and has ruled out a tsunami.

Further details about Bali earthquake are awaited.

This is a developing story.