International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kagoshima: Sakurajima volcano erupts; plumes of smoke shroud region

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted on Friday sending plumes of smoke into the sky above Kyushu island.

Devdiscourse News Desk Kagoshima
Updated: 20-09-2019 13:58 IST
Kagoshima: Sakurajima volcano erupts; plumes of smoke shroud region

Image Credit: Twitter (@bunnsuirei)

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted on Friday sending plumes of smoke into the sky, according to media reports. Sakurajima, which is an active volcano, has witnessed a few eruptions in recent weeks and is located in Kagoshima city on Kyushu island.

Sakurajima volcano is one of only few active volcanos in the world and is considered very dangerous. The volcano is around 12 kilometers from the Kagoshima city.

Visuals being shared on social media show huge plumes of smoke rising from the volcano. During the eruption on Friday, the ash column extended more than two miles into the sky, according to Japan's meteorological agency. A volcanic ash advisory has been issued.

Also Read: Chileans rehearse evacuation as southern volcano rumbles

Further details about Sakurajima volcano eruption are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Japan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019