Kagoshima: Sakurajima volcano erupts; plumes of smoke shroud region

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted on Friday sending plumes of smoke into the sky, according to media reports. Sakurajima, which is an active volcano, has witnessed a few eruptions in recent weeks and is located in Kagoshima city on Kyushu island.

Sakurajima volcano is one of only few active volcanos in the world and is considered very dangerous. The volcano is around 12 kilometers from the Kagoshima city.

Visuals being shared on social media show huge plumes of smoke rising from the volcano. During the eruption on Friday, the ash column extended more than two miles into the sky, according to Japan's meteorological agency. A volcanic ash advisory has been issued.

Further details about Sakurajima volcano eruption are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.