Earthquake hits Nepal, no damage reported

An earthquake has hit Nepal on Thursday at around 06:34 pm, according to India Meteorological Department. The quake occured in Gorkha Lamjung border area.
The magnitude of the quake measured 4.3 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km.
There were no reports of damage or injuries immediately available.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on:26-09-2019, 18:34:26 IST, Lat:28.1 N & Long: 84.6 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Nepal pic.twitter.com/WlZWLSBn08— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2019