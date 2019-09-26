International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Earthquake hits Nepal, no damage reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Kathmandu
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:22 IST
Earthquake hits Nepal, no damage reported

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake has hit Nepal on Thursday at around 06:34 pm, according to India Meteorological Department. The quake occured in Gorkha Lamjung border area.

The magnitude of the quake measured 4.3 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km.

There were no reports of damage or injuries immediately available.

COUNTRY : Nepal
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019