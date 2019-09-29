Earthquake hits region of Andaman Islands

An earthquake has hit the region of Andaman Islands at 2:32 pm on Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department.
The magnitude of the quake measured 4.8 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km with latitude 11.3° North and longitude: 91.52° East.
There were no reports of damage or injuries immediately available.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:29-09-2019, 14:32:15 IST, Lat:11.3 N & Long: 91.5 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Andaman Islands pic.twitter.com/hVaX2Vrhov— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 29, 2019