Earthquake hits region of Andaman Islands

Devdiscourse News Desk Port Blair
Updated: 29-09-2019 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake has hit the region of Andaman Islands at 2:32 pm on Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department.

The magnitude of the quake measured 4.8 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km with latitude 11.3° North and longitude: 91.52° East.

There were no reports of damage or injuries immediately available.

COUNTRY : India
