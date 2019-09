BRIEF-Vietnam growth momentum to ease on weaker Chinese demand - Oxford Economics

* VIETNAM GDP GROWTH MOMENTUM TO EASE ON WEAKER CHINESE DEMAND AND INCREASED TRADE PROTECTIONISM AFTER STRONG Q3 Y/Y GROWTH OF 7.31% - OXFORD ECONOMICS

* VIETNAM CENTRAL BANK TO KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED AT 6% OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS - OXFORD ECONOMICS * OXFORD ECONOMICS SAYS SEES RISKS OF U.S. IMPOSING HIGHER TARIFFS ON SOME VIETNAMESE GOODS

