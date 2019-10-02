International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Science News Roundup: A black hole rips apart an unfortunate star

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 02-10-2019 10:32 IST
Science News Roundup: A black hole rips apart an unfortunate star

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Caught in the act: a black hole rips apart an unfortunate star

Scientists have captured a view of a colossal black hole violently ripping apart a doomed star, illustrating an extraordinary and chaotic cosmic event from beginning to end for the first time using NASA's planet-hunting telescope. The U.S. space agency's orbiting Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, better known as TESS, revealed the detailed timeline of a star 375 million light-years away warping and spiraling into the unrelenting gravitational pull of a supermassive black hole, researchers said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019