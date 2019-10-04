Kullu: Snowfall in Rohtang pass; IMD forecasts rain in HP

Rohtang pass in Kullu received fresh snowfall on Friday. The mountains and roads are covered in white snow.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecast rain accompanied by a thunderstorm at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely to occur over the rest of the country except over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where dry weather is predicted for the next two days.

Kullu is a famous tourist spot and snow is a major attraction for tourists in the city.

