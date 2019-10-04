DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 4

For other diaries, please see:

------------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 ATHENS - EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici to meet the Greek President and government officials (final day). TOKYO - Prime Minister of Samoa Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi and his spouse Gillian Muriel Malielegaoi visits Japan (to Oct. 6). MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). MOSCOW - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visits Russia (to Oct 5). HAVANA - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Cuba (final day).

DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India (to Oct. 6). ZHYTOMIR, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Zhytomyr.

MADRID - Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez to meet European Commissioner for Financial Budgets Gunther Oettinger in Madrid - 0700 GMT PRETORIA, South Africa - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari holds town hall meeting with diaspora living in South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks. - 0800 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hold news conference following their talks set to focus on brexit - 1200 GMT HAVANA - Russian Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev meets Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to discuss cooperation. OHRID, North Macedonia - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Macedonia. GREECE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Greece.

HANOI - Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Vietnam. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 NEW DELHI - Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks and signing of agreements to boost ties. VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets European Council President Donald Tusk at the Vatican. ATHENS - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

GLOBAL - World teachers' day. SAN FRANCISCO – 8th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 ATHENS - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Greek defence, foreign ministers during his visit in Athens.

LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 SiemReap, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment(AMME) (to Oct 9).

SiemReap, Cambodia - 15th ASEAN Plus Three Environment Ministers Meeting(EMM) (to Oct 9). SINGAPORE - 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation(AMMSTI-18) (to Oct 11).

South Africa- Launch of OECD Economic Surveys: South Africa 2019. BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia (to Oct. 9). JAKARTA - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a 5-day trip to Asia.

MOSCOW - 13th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid give statements before holding talks. - 1700 GMT

PHILIPPINES – The Fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports(5thAMMS) (to Oct 11). PHILIPPINES - The Second ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports (2ndAMMS+Japan) (to Oct 11). AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a 5-day trip to Asia.

NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno hold a joint news conference after talks in the chancellery. - 1145 GMT CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison during a visit to Australia. AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern. SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11).

GLOBAL - World post day. LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence.

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13). STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. Poland - Polish Senate election.

Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18). LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women.

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 ** GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25).

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 ** URUGUAY – President election. ** URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

** OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4). ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 ** BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. ** SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 ** SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 ** NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

** NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

