World Habitat Day 2019 – Day reminds everyone’s onus to shape better town and cities

The first Monday in the month of October was declared as World Habitat Day by the United Nations. The days falls on Monday, October 7 this year.

The United Nations designated the first Monday of October of every year as World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of our towns and cities and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter. The Day is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and the responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns.

World Habitat Day aims to remind the people living over the planet that everyone is responsible for shaping how our cities and towns look in the future. The United Nations focusses on a new theme every year to bring attention to their mandate.

The United Nations already tweeted this year's theme "Frontier Technologies as an innovative tool to transform waste to wealth." This year, the focus is to mainly promote the contribution of innovative frontier technologies to sustainable waste management. The official events are said to be taking places in Yaoundé, Nairobi, Vancouver and Mexico city with many celebrations taking place around the planet.

On this occasion, a team from the UN-Habitat jotted down the most innovative 20 projects in the table. These were selected based on how scalable they are, as well as how much the solution responds to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributes to the New Urban Agenda.

World Habitat Day was established in 1985 by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution 40/202, and was first celebrated in 1986. This World Habitat Day will focus on promoting all levels of government and all relevant stakeholders to reflect on how to implement concrete initiatives to ensure adequate and affordable housing in the context of the implementation of the New Urban Agenda at all levels, as well as the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.