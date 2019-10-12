Japan: Typhoon Hagibis to come close to Izu Peninsula; see live tracker

Typhoon Hagibis is heading towards Japan's Izu Peninsula and is expected to make landfall or pass through closely to the peninsula at around 6:30 pm local time on Saturday, according to local media reports.

Powerful Typhoon Hagibis on Saturday claimed its first victim even before making landfall, as potentially record-breaking rains and high winds sparked evacuation orders for more than 1.6 million people. Rated "large and very strong", the storm has also forced the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Japanese Grand Prix and grounded more than 1,600 flights.

The storm, which the government warned could be the strongest to hit Tokyo since 1958, has already brought record-breaking rainfall in Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo with a whopping 700 mm (27.6 inches) of rain over 24 hours.

It is forecast to crash into land in central or eastern Japan early Saturday evening, packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour) Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport in Chiba both stopped flights from landing and connecting trains were suspended, forcing the cancellation of more than a thousand flights, according to Japanese media.

