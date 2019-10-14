DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** BAKU - Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov to attend the meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the Cooperation Council of Turkic States in Baku. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will also attend the event. ** LONDON - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Britain.

** BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Turkic Council summit (to Oct 15). ** PRAGUE - Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Prague, to meet his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. - 1030 GMT

** PARIS - President of France Emmanuel Macron meets European Council chief Donald Tusk in Paris days before an EU summit in Brussels that will likely focus on Brexit - 1100 GMT NEW DELHI - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to embark on a five-day visit to India on the invitation of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (to Oct. 18).

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Oct. 18). LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 ** BERLIN - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg for bilateral talks at the chancellery in Berlin - 0930 GMT

** RIGA - Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel to visit Latvia and meet with the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to discuss bilateral questions, international affairs, EU and NATO matters. - 1055 GMT ABU DHABI - President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women.

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

RIGA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Latvia. TOULOUSE, France - President of France Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel attend a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting in Toulouse - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission – Donald TUSK and Jean-Claude Juncker, Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus), Boyko Borissov (Bulgaria), Klaus Iohannis (Romania), Krisjanis Kariņs (Latvia), Angela Merkel (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), and Leo Varadkar (Ireland) have been invited - 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25).

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election. URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4). ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

VILNIUS - President of Ukrain Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Lithuania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

Also Read: Lanka's former Army chief Senanayake enters presidential race

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)