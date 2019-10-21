Pacific Peoples Minister to represent NZ at Our Ocean Conference in Norway

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, heads to Oslo today to represent New Zealand at the sixth Our Ocean Conference, which is being hosted by the Norwegian Government from the 23-24 October.

"The Our Ocean Conference mobilizes real action on issues like marine plastic pollution and the impacts of climate change on the ocean," Aupito William Sio said.

"I am pleased that the Norwegian Government invited New Zealand to attend this event, given the importance of the ocean to New Zealand and to economies and livelihoods in the Pacific Islands region.

"At the Our Ocean Conference, I will be encouraging progress on issues that are important to New Zealand, such as addressing harmful fisheries subsidies.

"I look forward to a strong Pacific Islands voice at the Conference and I will be joining other Pacific Islands Forum members to underscore the importance to our region of sustainable management and conservation of the ocean and its resources.

"I will also be holding meetings in Oslo to learn about Norway's indigenous language programs and how this might support the Pacific languages strategy in New Zealand," Aupito William Sio said.

Minister Sio is travelling from 21-27 October.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)