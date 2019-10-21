Earthquake shakes Iran and parts of UAE including Dubai, Abu Dhabi

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has struck southern Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake info provider has received many felt reports from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bandar Abbas.

There have been no immediate reports of any structural damage or casualties due to the earthquake felt in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and some parts of Iran.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 is usually felt by most people and can cause damage of varying severity to buildings.

Many people have tweeted about the earthquake being felt in the UAE.

I thought i was dizzy but apparently not. Did anyone else feel the jolt? Earthquake? #Dubai #UAE — Fariha Akhtar (@farihaak) October 21, 2019

Did you feel that? #earthquake in Dubai — Justin (@bebester24) October 21, 2019

Further details about earthquake in UAE's Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Iran are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.