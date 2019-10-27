International Development News
Development News Edition

Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi likely to be lower than last 3 years: SAFAR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 18:09 IST
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi likely to be lower than last 3 years: SAFAR
Image Credit: Pixabay

The post-Diwali pollution levels in Delhi are likely to be the lowest as compared to the past three years as favorable wind speed would possibly negate the impact of firecracker emissions and stubble burning, according to a government air quality monitor. Although Delhi's air quality is predicted to touch the "severe" mark in the early hours of Monday, the peak level of PM2.5 is likely to be the lowest in the past three years, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in a special report on Diwali.

Favorable speed of surface winds will greatly help in the dispersion of pollutants, it said. PM2.5 is particulate matter equal to or less than 2.5 microns in diameter. These tiny particles can enter deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream.

Last year, the overall air quality index post-Diwali was recorded in the "severe plus emergency" category at 642. In 2017, the AQI was recorded at 367, while it was 425 in 2016. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is the "severe-plus emergency" category.

A "severe plus emergency" AQI essentially means that even healthy people may suffer from respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure. This air will seriously affect those with ailments, according to a SAFAR advisory. The SAFAR said the farm fire count in Haryana and Punjab had more than doubled over the past two days, surging from 1,200 to 2,700, and the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution was likely to increase significantly from Tuesday.

On Sunday, the share of smoke from farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration is expected to be 19 percent. "The highest impact of firecracker emissions (if any) is expected in the early morning of October 28 -- from 1 am to 6 am," the report said. "In the normal course, the impact of stubble burning is expected to be moderate and if no additional emissions due to firecrackers are added, the air quality will remain in the very poor category during the Diwali period."

"The biomass plume transport-level winds are now northwesterly, with a high potential to transport significant biomass plume in the next three days, but the expected moderate surface winds in Delhi will not allow rapid accumulation of pollutants for a longer period," it said. The SAFAR said the favorable speed of high boundary-layer winds (20 kmph) on Sunday night and on Monday morning would counter the expected high impact of firecracker and biomass emissions.

"Thereafter, winds are expected to become calm and the biomass-related contribution may touch a peak value (~25 percent) on October 29 and 30. AQI will continue to remain very poor but no prolonged extreme pollution event is expected," the report said. The SAFAR also predicted that Delhi University (North Campus), Pusa, Rohini-Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, DTU and Bawana, and other major residential areas could turn out to be the most-polluted locations on Sunday night.

Whereas Gurgaon, Ayanagar and Nehru Stadium are likely to emerge as the least polluted locations, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Estonian Tanak wins world championship

Toyotas Ott Tanak became the first Estonian driver to win the world rally championship when he finished second in Spain on Sunday. Tanaks success ended a 15 year period of domination by French drivers, with Sebastien Loeb winning nine in a ...

Elderly woman dies as hut catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

An 80-year-old woman died after her hut caught fire in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Barmohini village after the woman, Dhankesari, lit fire near the hut to keep two newborn baby goats wa...

ANA launches direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo

All Nippon Airways, one of the largest airlines in Japan, on Sunday launched direct service between Chennai and Tokyo. With the new service, Chennai has become the first city in South India to have the flight connectivity to the Narita Int...

UPDATE 1-President Filipe Nyusi wins 73% of vote in Mozambique election

Mozambiques incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73 of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission CNE said, securing a landslide victory in a contest opposition parties say was marred by fraud and violence.Oss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019