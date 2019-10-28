International Development News
Development News Edition

Diwali fireworks haze pushes Indian capital's air quality to severe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:02 IST
Diwali fireworks haze pushes Indian capital's air quality to severe
Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 178 in 'Unhealthy' category in India Gate [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Air pollution in some parts of the Indian capital deteriorated early on Monday to the worst recorded level, officials said, a day after revelers set off fireworks to mark Diwali in celebrations that were more subdued than in previous years.

The air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter, touched 500 in several parts of Delhi, including the international airport, in the early hours of Monday, the maximum recorded by the government's Central Pollution Control Board. Anything above 401 is classified as "severe". Air pollution at that level can seriously affect those with existing respiratory illnesses and even those who are healthy.

The levels have remained above 300 since early Monday morning, or "very poor", which can cause respiratory illness after prolonged exposure. Residents woke up to a pall of grey left behind by acrid smoke from fireworks that remained trapped in the city's cool air.

The overall air quality index across the city, however, was at its lowest in three years due to favorable wind speeds and some reduction in the use of fireworks during Diwali, according to SAFAR, a government-run monitor. PM 2.5, or tiny particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter, is considered particularly dangerous because they lodge deep in the lungs. PM 10 is another pollutant that is inhaled when people breathe through their mouths.

The Supreme Court had ordered residents to only use safe and environmentally friendly fireworks for a maximum of two hours, and only in designated areas such as parks, but the law was violated in several parts of the city, residents said. "Delhi does it again!! Now let's all inhale the poisonous gases and tell each other how wonderful our Diwali was," said Twitter user Divya Sharma.

Delhi will restrict the use of private vehicles on the capital's roads under an "odd-even" scheme based on vehicle number plates from next week.

Also Read: Rains likely during Diwali in many parts of Maha, Goa: IMD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Woods never ceases to amaze as peers tip their hat to greatnessTiger Woods peers have learned over the years never to be surprised at anything he accomplishes and are braced for a furthe...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah miffed over presence of JDS flags at Shivakumar's welcome event

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has expressed his discontent over the presence of JDS flags during the welcoming event of party leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru after being released from Tihar Jail on October 23. What kind of message a...

How soft drinks are a critical link between obesity and tooth wear?

A recent study has found that sugar-sweetened soft drinks are commonly responsible for obesity and tooth wear among adults. The study was published in the journal, Clinical Oral Investigations.Several researchers and scientists from Kings C...

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019