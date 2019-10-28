International Development News
Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

All 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as Kincade fire rages in the region, authorities said. The wildfires in California have been raging for a few days now and have triggered massive evacuations, driving 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather.

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

"All hands are focusing on the Kincade," Newsom told reporters after meeting residents at an evacuation center in the Sonoma County city of Petaluma, calling that blaze "the most stubborn challenge we face."

According to the official data, the fire is spread across more than 66,000 acres and only 5 percent of it has been contained yet.

Here is a list of active evacuation centers:

  • Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building - 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
  • Sonoma County Fairgrounds - 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
  • Petaluma Community Center - 320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
  • Muir Memory Care - 750 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
  • Iglesia Cristiana - 1129 Industrial Ave #104, Petaluma, CA 94952
  • Napa Valley Expo - 575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559
  • CrossWalk Community Church Napa - 2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
  • St. Mary's Cathedral - 1111 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Here is a map of mandatory evacuation zones:

