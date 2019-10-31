Jurupa Valley: Brush fire triggers evacuations; structures destroyed

Evacuation orders have been issued in Jurupa Valley due to a quickly spreading brush fire in the early morning hours of Thursday. Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a fire near the 5300 block of 46th Avenue, in Jurupa Valley. The fire is being dubbed as 46 Fire.

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety. The evacuation orders are now active from

46th Avenue from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa

Riverview Drive from 46th Avenue to Rio Road

Rio Road from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa

Calle Hermosa from Rio Road to 46th Avenue.

An evacuation shelter has been opened at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real.

The fire is currently 75 acres with no containment and is burning with a rapid rate of spread. One residential structure, one mobile home and two outbuildings have been damaged in the fire. 74 firefighters and 23 engine companies are currently tackling the 46 Fire in Jurupa Valley that was first reported at 12:39 AM local time.

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven thousands of people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the wildfires.