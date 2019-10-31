International Development News
Development News Edition

Jurupa Valley: Brush fire triggers evacuations; structures destroyed

The brush fire in Jurupa Valley is dubbed as 46 Fire and has triggered evacuations.

Jurupa Valley: Brush fire triggers evacuations; structures destroyed
Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a fire near the 5300 block of 46th Avenue, in Jurupa Valley.

Evacuation orders have been issued in Jurupa Valley due to a quickly spreading brush fire in the early morning hours of Thursday. Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a fire near the 5300 block of 46th Avenue, in Jurupa Valley. The fire is being dubbed as 46 Fire.

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety. The evacuation orders are now active from

  • 46th Avenue from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa
  • Riverview Drive from 46th Avenue to Rio Road
  • Rio Road from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa
  • Calle Hermosa from Rio Road to 46th Avenue.

An evacuation shelter has been opened at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real.

The fire is currently 75 acres with no containment and is burning with a rapid rate of spread. One residential structure, one mobile home and two outbuildings have been damaged in the fire. 74 firefighters and 23 engine companies are currently tackling the 46 Fire in Jurupa Valley that was first reported at 12:39 AM local time.

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven thousands of people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the wildfires.

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Plea urges HC to take cognisance of Wadala custodial death

A lawyer approached the Bombay High Court on Thursday urging it to take cognisance of the death of a 26-year-old man allegedly in police custody. Advocate Arvind Tiwari submitted his application to the vacation bench of Justice K K Tated, u...

Telangana cabinet to meet on Nov 2

The Telangana cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held here on November two, official sources said on Thursday. The meeting would be held at Pragati Bhavan, the camp office and official residence of th...

Bedi, CM, greet people of Puducherry on Liberation Day eve

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has said the Union Territory has remained distinct from other territories after its merger with the Indian Union. In her message greeting the people here on the eve of the 66th Liberation Day De...

CORRECTED-U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

U.S. forces in armoured vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces SDF military source and a wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019