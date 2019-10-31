South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal
The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake in eastern South Africa is 4.3, said EMSC.
A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.
There are no immediate reports of any damage. The magnitude of this earthquake in Durban is not known yet.
#Earthquake (#aardbewing) possibly felt 2 min ago in #Province of KwaZulu-Natal #South Africa. Felt it? See https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t pic.twitter.com/jKQ7s5J0Pq— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 31, 2019
Hundreds of people from the region are tweeting about the earthquake.
Uhm hello Durban did anyone feel an earthquake tremor or am I going crazy— TheReal1🧬 (@therealammarah) October 31, 2019
Is it me or there was an earthquake just now??? 😶— THANDO NENE ♡ (@Tandho_) October 31, 2019
Update 1: The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake in eastern South Africa is 4.3, said EMSC. Earthquakes between 4 - 4.9 magnitudes are usually considered light in nature and only causes minor damage.
Felt #earthquake (#aardbewing) M4.3 strikes 44 km NW of Port Shepstone (South Africa) 46 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/nLe95g4O6r pic.twitter.com/SXdQWpbkBv— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 31, 2019
Further details about the Durban earthquake are awaited.
