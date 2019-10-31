South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

A light earthquake shook parts of South Africa on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The tremors were also reportedly felt in cities like Durban and other cities of KwaZulu-Natal province.

There are no immediate reports of any damage. The magnitude of this earthquake in Durban is not known yet.

Hundreds of people from the region are tweeting about the earthquake.

Uhm hello Durban did anyone feel an earthquake tremor or am I going crazy — TheReal1🧬 (@therealammarah) October 31, 2019

Is it me or there was an earthquake just now??? 😶 — THANDO NENE ♡ (@Tandho_) October 31, 2019

Update 1: The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake in eastern South Africa is 4.3, said EMSC. Earthquakes between 4 - 4.9 magnitudes are usually considered light in nature and only causes minor damage.

Further details about the Durban earthquake are awaited.