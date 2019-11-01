International Development News
Development News Edition

Security tight in Thai capital ahead of Southeast Asia summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:37 IST
Security tight in Thai capital ahead of Southeast Asia summit

Thailand mobilized more than 17,000 security officers on Friday ahead of a three-day summit of Southeast Asian and other international leaders in Bangkok, guarding against attacks after a dozen explosions marred another regional meeting in August. Several roads surrounding the main meeting venue for leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, have been cordoned off since Thursday.

Some 5,000 officers are assigned to the main venue alone, the assistant national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, told Reuters. Security is a major concern for Thai authorities after a series of bomb attacks in Bangkok in August as the city hosted a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers. That meeting was also attended by top diplomats from the United States, China, and other world powers.

No one was killed in August, but four people were wounded from the attacks that police said were linked to domestic politics. Suspects arrested or wanted by the police in relation to the attacks have ties to the insurgency in Thailand's Muslim-majority south that has killed nearly 7,000 since 2004. "We will not allow a repeat of the bomb attacks that took place during the previous international meeting," Damrongsak said.

"We are monitoring all risky areas and are intensifying intelligence gathering," he said. "So far, there is no sign of any untoward activities or any threatening movements." Leaders of the 10 member countries of ASEAN will meet on Saturday and Sunday, and then attend the East Asia Summit on Monday that includes officials from Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United States, and Russia.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is confirmed for the East Asia meeting, while the United States has downgraded its participation in the summit by sending Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, who will represent President Donald Trump. International trade and issues like the South China Sea dispute and the plight of ethnic Rohingya fleeing Myanmar are some of the issues expected to be discussed at the summits.

Also Read: PM Jacinda Ardern travels to Bangkok for East Asia Summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

All bets on: how to read bookie odds on a UK election

British punters will once again indulge their passion for a cash wager on their countrys political future as bookmakers open up bets on the outcome of the Dec. 12 national election. Betting on the vote opened this week with Prime Minister B...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...

Trump tweets fake photo of dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid, evokes howls of laughter

President Donald Trump has tweeted a fake image of himself awarding a medal of honour to the military dog injured in the daring raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. Baghdadi, 48, died on Saturda...

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG: Party spokesperson.

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG Party spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019