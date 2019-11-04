International Development News
Development News Edition

Winds blow away haze, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR dip but still 'severe'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:23 IST
Winds blow away haze, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR dip but still 'severe'

There was a visible improvement in the national capital's air quality on Monday afternoon as winds gusting up to 20 kilometres per hour dispersed some of the noxious haze that lingered over Delhi for around a week, even as the city's pollution level still remained in the 'severe' category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance will cause rainfall in parts of the northern plains, covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, on Wednesday and Thursday which will improve the situation further.

Though there was a significant, visible change in pollution levels on Monday, the national capital's air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm read 416, which is still in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). CPCB's former director Dipankar Saha said this is because the air quality index reading at any given time is an average of AQIs recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Weather experts said a significant increase in the wind speed dispersed the pollutants faster. The cloud cover over Delhi and the neighbouring areas also dissipated, revealing the sun that caused the air close to the ground to rise up and flush out pollutants.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the IMD, said, "The two main reasons for improvement in air quality are increased wind speed and no cloud cover." On Sunday, the pollution levels in the city peaked to a three-year high of 494, the highest since November 6, 2016 when it was 497.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said rainfall is likely in Delhi and neighbouring areas on November 6 and 7 under the influence of Cyclone Maha. "A western disturbance will also increase the wind speed... Strong easterly winds due to Cyclone Bulbul will reduce the impact of smoke from stubble burning in (Haryana and Punjab)," he said.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida (446), Ghaziabad (464) and Greater Noida (444), Gurgaon (396), Faridabad (414), also recorded improvement in air quality. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayati raj ministry in the state, an official said on Monday. As part of the 7-day visit startin...

CORRECTED-Cambodia deploys troops ahead of opposition leaders' planned return

Cambodia has deployed troops along its borders and held live-fire exercises ahead of the planned return of leaders of the banned main opposition party in a move Prime Minister Hun Sen has labeled as a coup attempt. At least 48 opposition ac...

Realty firm's director held over pending dues of Rs 100 cr

Noida UP, Nov 4 PTI A director of real estate group 3C was on Monday arrested from his Delhi office by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration for allegedly defaulting on payments of more than Rs 100 crore, officials said. Surpreet Suri was a...

EU warns Iran over nuclear deal after uranium claims

Brussels, Nov 4 AFP The European Union on Monday warned its support for the Iran nuclear deal depends on Tehran fulfilling its commitments, after Iranian officials announced a major increase in enriched uranium production. Following a serie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019