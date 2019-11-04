DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 04

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 ** SCHWYZ, PRAGUE, PARIS – Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will visit Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and France (to Nov 12) ** SKOPJE, North Macedonia - EU parliament President David Sassoli visits North Macedonia after EU leaders once again postponed opening of the accession talks with Skopje. BEIJING - Ecuador's Foreign Minister Jose Valencia will pay an official visit to China (to Nov 4). BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov. 4). BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). TASHKENT/BANGKOK - China's Premier Li Keqiang will pay official visits to Uzbekistan and Thailand (to Nov. 5) BANGKOK – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will visit Bangkok (to Nov 4). BANGKOK – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will participate in the East Asian Summit and ASEAN gatherings in Bangkok (to Nov 04).

BEIJING – Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness to visit China (to Nov.9). BEIJING - President of France Emmanuel Macron visits China (to Nov. 7). DELHI – Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to pay a four-day visit to India (to Nov 7).

BEIJING – President of France Emmanuel Macron to visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (to Nov. 6) BUDAPEST - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to visit Budapest and meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold summit with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe - 1000 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold summit with China's Premier Li Keqiang, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 0130 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN leaders hold the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit working dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1330 GMT. GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5 ** KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus and the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Latheefa Koya to address the 11th International Conference on Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing. ** SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina - Crown Princess Victoria visits Bosnia with her husband Prince Daniel and Swedish Environment Minister Isabelle Lovin to attend a conference on climate challenges. She will also meet with Bosnian top officials and visit projects funded by Sweden.(to Nov 07). ** MOSCOW - Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh to visit Moscow on Tuesday to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, and Industry Minister, Denis Manturov, according to Russian state news agency RIA. ** MOSCOW - Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov to meet his counterpart from Burundi Ezechiel Nibigira in Moscow. - 0800 GMT ** MEXICO CITY, Mexico - Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez, delivers a speech at UNAM university in an event organized by left-wing intellectuals.

SHANGHAI, China (PRC) - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Shanghai Fair. LISBON, Portugal - The European Commission Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier speaks at web summit in Lisbon on Europe after Brexit. - 1030 GMT

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 ** DUBLIN - Irish Foreign Minister addresses the upper house of parliament on Brexit - 1800 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The European Union finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at an event in Brussels on capital markets and climate financing. - 1700 GMT GLOBAL - International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for talks in Berlin - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1400 GMT. TIRANA, Albania - 2019 OECD/IOPS Global Forum on Private Pensions (to Nov. 8) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BERLIN - EU President Ursula von der Leyen to give a speech on The Situation in Europe, with opening remarks by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. - 0945 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 PASSAU, Germany - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at an event organised by a regional newspaper in the Bavarian town of Passau. - 1700 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov. 17).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRASILIA, Brazil - The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia.

GLOBAL - World pneumonia day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 NEW DELHI - UK's Prince Charles to visit India (to Nov 14).

VIENNA - OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2019. YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 HARARE - Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube presents 2019 national budget in parliament.

LOBAL - World diabetes day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World prematurity day.

GLOBAL - World day of remembrance for road traffic victims. WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT. TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women.

TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT. NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec 6). VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

