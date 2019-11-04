International Development News
Development News Edition

60 to 90 % of the that accumulates on shorelines made up of plastic: UNEP

Most people associate marine plastic pollution with what they can see along coastlines or floating on sea surfaces.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:02 IST
60 to 90 % of the that accumulates on shorelines made up of plastic: UNEP
UNEP launched the Clean Seas Campaign in 2017 to galvanize a global movement that tackles single-use plastics and microbeads.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean – equivalent to a full garbage truck dumped into the sea every minute - the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Monday.

Between 60 to 90 percent of the litter that accumulates on shorelines, the surface, and the seafloor is made up of plastic.

The most common items are cigarette butts, bags, and food and beverage containers. Consequently, marine litter harms over 800 marine species, 15 of which are endangered. And plastic consumed by marine species enters the human food chain through fish consumption.

Alarmingly, in the last 20 years, the proliferation of microplastics, microbeads, and single-use plastics has made this problem even more pronounced.

Most people associate marine plastic pollution with what they can see along coastlines or floating on sea surfaces. But microplastics and microbeads pose a hidden challenge as they are out of sight and, therefore, out of mind.

Clean Seas Campaign

"What's in Your Bathroom?", UNEP asked on Monday, as part of a campaign to raise awareness on the harm caused by plastics in personal care products and shifts that can be made to reduce plastic footprints.

UNEP launched the Clean Seas Campaign in 2017 to galvanize a global movement that tackles single-use plastics and microbeads.

Now in its second phase, it is shining a light on specific aspects of marine litter, such as plastic pollution generated by the cosmetic industry.

Many consumers are not aware of just how much plastic there may be in the personal care items they use daily on their faces and bodies.

From the plastic in packaging to the under-5mm microplastics hidden within the products, including beads or glitter, they are designed to wash down the drain, travel through rivers and ultimately end up in the sea.

Microplastics are too small to be filtered out by waste treatment plants and attract waterborne toxins and bacteria that stick to their surfaces. Because they look like food, they are eaten by fish, amphibians, insects, larvae and marine animals as well as seabirds and other marine life, blocking digestive tracts and causing physical problems.

In addition to endangering marine life, the health implications of microplastics on humans are not yet fully known, but considering their prevalence in clothes, food, water, and cosmetics, are expected to be far-reaching.

For the next week, UNEP is inviting consumers everywhere to examine products in their bathrooms and switch out those with microplastics for safer alternatives.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Over 400 ponds rejuvenated under `Water Rich Puducherry`

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said 406 ponds were rejuvenated in Puducherry and Karaikal districts as part of the Water Rich Puducherry programme which was launched two years ago. Bedi said a stretch of 804 km of irrigation channels wer...

Delhi-NCR's dirty fuel-driven industries to remain shut till Nov 8: EPCA

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on Monday said dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi and its suburbs will remain shut till the morning of November 8. The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority also ex...

UPDATE 2-Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week"

Israel will soon release two Jordanians whose months-long detention without charge, after crossing into the occupied West Bank, had led Jordan to recall its ambassador, the two countries said on Monday.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

One killed, another injured in group clash over sand mining in village near Jodhpur

A man was killed and another injured in a group clash early on Monday over sand mining in a village near here, said police. Station House Officer Balraj Singh of Jodhpurs Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station said the clash took place on late ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019