Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39: ASEAN-RCEP-2NDLD INDIA Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns".

Bangkok: The East Asia Summit, a grouping of 18 countries including India, on Monday vowed to scale up efforts to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and transnational crimes including by ramping up coordination with anti-terror watchdog FATF and relevant UN agencies.

FGN21: PM-ABE-2NDLD TALKS Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Monday reviewed the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific and agreed to further bolster bilateral cooperation in third countries for peace, prosperity and development in the region.

Islamabad: Pakistan's firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday convened an all-party conference to discuss the future course of action as the 48-hour deadline set by him for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation has expired.

FGN24: MYANMAR-INDIAN Yangon: A 60-year-old Indian national has died in Myanmar after being taken hostage with several other compatriots and a Myanmarese lawmaker by an ethnic rebel group in the country's restive Rakhine province, media reports said on Monday.

Islamabad: Over one thousand Sikhs from India arrived at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Pakistan's Hassanabdal city on Sunday as part of the 'Nagar Kirtan', a religious procession, held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

FGN14: PAK-MARYAM-BAIL Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday granted bail to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

