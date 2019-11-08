Samoa: Earthquake strikes capital Apia, nearby cities

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has struck Samoa on Friday, USGS reported. Dozens of people have tweeted about the earthquake from capital Apia and nearby cities.

It was not immediately clear if the earthquake poses a tsunami threat.

Prelim M5.9 Earthquake Samoa Islands region Nov-08 09:41 UTC, updates https://t.co/alcvjGfXfO — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) November 8, 2019

Further details are awaited.