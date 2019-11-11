International Development News
Development News Edition

'Nemo' fish can see UV light and use it to find friends, food: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:30 IST
'Nemo' fish can see UV light and use it to find friends, food: Study

The fish made famous in the Hollywood movie 'Finding Nemo' can see ultraviolet (UV) light and may use to find both friends and food, according to a study. Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) set out to find out how anemonefish -- easily recognised by their striking orange and white patterning -- see their world and how that influences their behaviour.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, show that the Great Barrier Reef anemonefish was basically Nemo's cousin. "We looked at everything starting with the genes they use to see and what proteins they express, and in combination with anatomical data, predicted what these anemonefish can see," said Fabio Cortesi from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute (QBI).

"Proteins involved in detecting light have minute, well-known differences that influence which wavelengths of light they absorb," Cortesi said. The team was able to discover a unique specialisation in the eye of the fish that may allow them to better detect friends and their anemone.

"In the part of the anemone fish's eye that looks forward, the photoreceptors detect a combination of violet light and ultraviolet light," said QBI's Fanny de Busserolles, coauthor of the study. "They seem to be very good at distinguishing colour, and very good at seeing UV -- it looks like they use it a lot," de Busserolles said.

Coauthor of the study Sara Stieb said the special ability made sense, based on the fish's environment and food source. "Anemonefish live very close to the surface, where UV light can easily penetrate. They live in symbiosis with anemones, and the anemones use UV to grow," Stieb said.

"Moreover, anemonefish feed on zooplankton which absorb UV light, so it would appear like dark dots against the background, making it easy to find," she said. Cortesi said UV vision lent anemonefish another important advantage.

"Their visual system seems to be very tuned to recognising who is their friend and who is not. The white stripes on anemonefish reflect UV, which means they should be easier for other anemonefish to recognise," he said. "By contrast, a lot of the bigger fish -- including ones that eat anemonefish -- cannot see UV, so if you want to communicate on the reef over short distances, then UV is a very good way to do this," said Cortesi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

I'm lucky to have you as elder brother: Anil Kapoor while wishing Boney Kapoor

As Boney Kapoor ringed in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay flooded the social media with their best wishes on the special day. The Mr India actor was the first one to walk down the memory lane and revisited the old ...

UPDATE 1-Pound rises as UK escapes recession; bearish bets decline

The pound firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, gathering momentum after data showed the UK economy dodged recession in the third quarter of 2019.Britains economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade as the global slowdown...

The Fifth Edition of Solaris - IIM Udaipur's Annual Management Fest Concludes on High Note

The 2-day long extravaganza includes multiple summits with industry leaders, panel discussions, case study competitions, and workshops Jaipur, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- The event, like all the events on campus, is organized by the...

Embassy Office Parks REIT Announces Second Quarter FY 2019-20 Results; Reports Another Strong Quarter of Leasing and a Quarterly Distribution of Rs. 4,630 Million

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first listed Real Estate Investment Trust REIT and the largest in Asia by area, reported results today for the second quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019