International Development News
Development News Edition

India pledges to contribute $5 million in 2020 to UN Palestine refugee agency

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:30 IST
India pledges to contribute $5 million in 2020 to UN Palestine refugee agency

India has pledged to contribute USD 5 million in 2020 to the UN Palestine refugee agency, even as it voiced concern over the agency's "dire" financial situation due to the funding gaps that risk its core services to the refugees in the fields of education and health. India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu said as a mark of solidarity with the Palestine refugees, the Indian government has increased its annual financial contribution fourfold to the core budget of the UN Relief and Works Agency(UNRWA), from USD 1.25 million in 2016 to USD 5 million in 2018.

“We have contributed USD 5 million in 2019 and pledge to contribute USD 5 million in 2020 also,” he said while speaking at the General Assembly Fourth Committee meeting on the UNRWA for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. “India's support and solidarity with the 5.5 million Palestine refugees remains strong and abiding,” he added.

India also appealed to other traditional donors of UNRWA to consider enhancing their contributions and non-donor member states to consider contributing to UNRWA in solidarity with the Palestine refugees. Naidu, however, noted that UNRWA's resources come from voluntary contributions, with a limited donor base, saying that this arrangement is already “fraught with uncertainties” of sudden crisis and it is critical that the faith of donors in the agency is restored.

Voicing concern over the agency's “dire” financial situation, Naidu said the funding gap of USD 89 million in 2019 has put to risk the agency's core services to the Palestine refugees, notably in the fields of education, health, and assistance to the most vulnerable ones. About 3.1 million Palestine refugees depend on health services provided by UNRWA while the agency's schools educate 526,000 students every year, of which half are female. Keeping these services operational throughout the year is important, Naidu said.

He added that the agency has been able to overcome similar funding gaps in the past through innovative global fund raising campaign and outreach and internal cost-saving measures. Naidu, however, cautioned that while these efforts continue, they may still not be adequate in 2019.

Highlighting India's ongoing capacity-building assistance in Palestine, Naidu said 150 Palestinian professionals are trained every year under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme and 100 meritorious Palestinian students are offered fully funded scholarships under the General Scholarship Scheme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations every year. In addition, during the last five years, under an India-Palestine development partnership, 17 agreements have been signed in the fields of agriculture, health care, information technology, youth affairs, consular affairs, women's empowerment and media.

Under these agreements, around USD 72 million of financial support and project assistance has been offered for projects like post-2014 war reconstruction efforts in Gaza; the construction of five schools; the India-Palestine Centre of Excellence for Informational and Communication Technologies at the Al-Quds University, with a satellite centre in Ramallah; the India-Palestine Techno-park in Ramallah; a 100-bed super specialty hospital in Bethlehem and the construction of the Palestine Institute of Diplomacy in Ramallah. The Indian diplomat also noted UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' efforts to effectively tackle allegations of managerial misconduct in UNRWA.

The agency's Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl last week resigned, hours after the UN announced preliminary findings of an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Krahenbuhl was placed on leave earlier in the day as Guterres named Christian Saunders as acting officer-in-charge of the agency.

The findings excluded “fraud or misappropriation of funds" on the part of Krahenbuhl, however, there are “managerial issues that need to be addressed”, the UN said in a statement. Naidu thanked Guterres for keeping the member states informed of the ongoing investigation and also for confirming that the allegations under investigation do not relate to any fraud or misappropriation of operational funds provided by the donors.

Amidst the investigation of misconduct allegations, Saunders said UNRWA is working to address management issues and continues to provide vital services despite facing a funding crisis. As the Fourth Committee began its consideration of the agency's work, Saunders said that under the present circumstances, with the unexpected departure of UNRWA's senior leadership, its priorities are ensuring the continuity of operations and providing strong leadership with a focus on essential reforms.

He added that the complex investigation by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) began in 2018 and required the review of 1.2 million emails. It is now drawing to a close and member states have been briefed on the information available. The agency has also been reviewing ways to be more effective and efficient, he said, noting that it already stretches donor funding as far as possible.

Outlining developments in the field, he said Palestine refugees displaced from Syria and living in Lebanon face extremely difficult conditions and are actively exploring ways to leave. Some are demanding deregistration from UNRWA in the belief that it would offer access to resettlement opportunities available to other refugees displaced from Syria, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC verdict is against "conspiracy" of then Speaker &

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to allow disqualified MLAs to contest polls, and termed it as verdict against the conspiracy of the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Congress leader ...

Trump ignores controversy to host Turkey's Erdogan

President Donald Trump will leap from the frying pan of impeachment into the fire of foreign policy controversy when he hosts his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Wednesday. On the day that the impeachment proc...

UPDATE 2-Protesters block central Hong Kong streets as chaos grips city

Hong Kong anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence. Around 1,000 protesters blocked roads in the he...

Chronology of events in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

Following is the chronology of events in the 17 Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the then Speakers order, but paved the way for the MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019