International Development News
Development News Edition

BRICS leaders avoid discussion of Venezuela divisions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 01:04 IST
BRICS leaders avoid discussion of Venezuela divisions
Image Credit: Pixabay

Leaders of the BRICS major emerging economies made no mention of Venezuela during a two-day summit in Brazil's capital, according to diplomats, putting aside a rift over the fate of the chaotic South American country to focus on global economic issues instead.

Among BRICS members at the summit that ended on Thursday, Russia and China back Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro. But under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, host country Brazil supports opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader. An economic meltdown and political turmoil in Venezuela have sent 4 million refugees flooding across its borders into Brazil and other neighboring countries in a humanitarian crisis that is considered one of Latin America's top regional security issues.

Yet the final joint declaration approved at the summit of the BRICS countries, which include India and South Africa, did not address Venezuela. India's government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stood by Maduro.

"Venezuela is not on the agenda, it is not a topic for this summit," said Wang Xiaolong, special envoy on BRICS issues for China's foreign ministry, told reporters following the approval of the declaration. "As far as I recall it wasn't discussed by the leaders either during the closed door session or the open keynote."

Two Brazilian and a South African diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Venezuela was not raised in the leaders' meetings. A high-profile standoff between Maduro and Guaido supporters across town at the Venezuelan embassy failed to force the issue.

Guaido supporters invaded the embassy, where they held out for 11 hours before the Brazilian government asked them to leave and turn it back over to diplomats loyal to Maduro. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday the embassy invasion was a "provocation" timed to coincide with a major international event in Brasilia, TASS news agency reported.

In the lead up to the summit, Brazil considered raising the Venezuela issue but ultimately gave up on the idea as there would be no chance of an agreement because of "ideological differences," one of the Brazilian diplomats said. The BRICS summit largely focused on common ground on economic and trade issues, with leaders vowing to support free exchange and stand against rising protectionism globally.

Political crises that erupted in recent months in Chile and Bolivia were also not mentioned in the final summit statement, even though it mentioned conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and elsewhere. Bolivia is another point of contention within BRICS. Russia said the departure of President Evo Morales was a coup, while Brazil welcomed his resignation as a democratic step toward clean elections.

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to work with Bolivia's new interim leader, Senate Vice President Jeanine Anez, but noted she had come to power without having a full quorum to back her in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...

French court to review dismissal of rape case against minister

An appeal court must look again at whether a judges decision to dismiss an investigation into rape allegations against Frances budget minister was valid, a court ruled on Thursday. The investigation into the allegations against Gerald Darma...

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019