International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S., S.Korea resume defence cost-sharing talks amid protests of 'robbery'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:26 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S., S.Korea resume defence cost-sharing talks amid protests of 'robbery'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

South Korean and U.S. officials resumed talks on Monday to narrow a $4 billion gap in how much they want Seoul to pay for the cost of hosting the American military amid public protests of "highway robbery" against sharply increased U.S. demands. U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that Seoul takes on a greater share of the cost of stationing 28,500 U.S. troops as deterrence against North Korea has tested South Korea's confidence in the security alliance with Washington.

Reports of Trump's $5 billion demand earlier this month were greeted with shock in Seoul and on Monday, progressive groups protested at the negotiation venue against what they said was "highway robbery" by "greedy" Americans. South Korea's negotiating team is led by a former top financial regulator with experience in tough bargaining at times of crisis for Asia's fourth-largest economy, unprecedented in fronting a non-military expert in nearly 30 years of talks for the cost-sharing deals.

James DeHart, the chief U.S. negotiator, said there was a lot of work to do but sounded a note of optimism as he arrived in South Korea on Sunday. "I'm very confident that we will reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable, that both sides can support, and that will ultimately strengthen our great alliance," he told reporters.

Monday's meeting marked the third round of talks for him and the second for South Korea's Jeong Eun-bo, who was named to the job after the first round in September. He was previously vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission and a deputy finance minister. "His metier is a budget, payment. I think the (South Korean) government decided that was the expertise needed this time," said a person who had worked with Jeong, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the ongoing talks.

Jeong was involved in South Korea's debt negotiations with international financial agencies during the 1998 Asian financial crisis, and currency swap deals during the 2008 global financial crisis, the person said. A South Korean lawmaker said earlier this month that U.S. officials had demanded up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the 1.04 trillion won ($896 million) Seoul agreed to pay this year.

South Korea "is a wealthy country and could and should pay more", U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said after his meeting with South Korea's Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo last week. Trump has long railed against what he says are inadequate contributions from allies towards defense costs. The United States is due to begin separate negotiations for new defense cost-sharing deals with Japan, Germany, and NATO next year.

Trump has floated the idea of pulling U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula, which remains in a technical state of war under a truce that suspended the 1950-53 Korean War. South Korea's Defence Ministry denied reports on some South Korean YouTube channels that U.S. troops would be withdrawn or reduced.

Esper "reaffirmed the commitment to maintain the current level of U.S. forces in Korea and to improve their combat readiness" last week, the Defence Ministry press office said on its Twitter feed. ($1 = 1,161.2300 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

TJ Miller does not want Disney to make 'Deadpool 3'

Actor TJ Miller has said he would like Disney-Marvel to not make the third part in Ryan Reynolds-fronted Deadpool series. The future of the beloved franchise is in doldrums after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which produced the first tw...

Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says -paper

Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the countrys deep economic and political crisis.The country is like a ship that is...

Scorsese doesn't own cinema: 'Avengers: Endgame' directors

Joe and Anthony Russo, the director duo behind Avengers Endgame, have broken their silence on the Martin Scorsese-Marvel controversy, saying the legendary filmmaker doesnt own cinema. The Russo brothers, who have worked on four Marvel Cinem...

UPDATE 1-Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port

Protesters have once again blocked the entrance to Iraqs Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, preventing employees and tankers from entering and bringing operations down by 50, two-port sources told Reuters on Monday.If the blockage goes o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019