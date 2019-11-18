Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -USGS
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck 92 kilometres (57 miles) east northeast of Cotabato, Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Mindanao
- London
- Earthquake
