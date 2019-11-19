Earthquake strikes Nepal, India; felt reports from Delhi, parts of UP
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 has struck parts of Nepal and India on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was reportedly felt in New Delhi, Lucknow and other parts of Northern India.
There have been no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake.
M4.9 #earthquake (#भूकम्प) strikes 87 km NW of #Dailekh (#Nepal) 10 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/Ds9DnQHnkV— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 19, 2019
Dozens of people are tweeting about the earthquake.
Further details are awaited.
