DevOps Institute Announces 'Global SKILup Day' Agenda For December 10

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Boca Raton
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:28 IST
 DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, has finalized the agenda for Global SKILup Day on December 10. Global SKILup Day is the world's first open and continuous non-stop virtual learning event, streamed across geographies and time zones around the globe. The event is dedicated to upskilling and is based on the S-K-I-L Framework: Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning.

See the full agenda at (https://devopsinstitute.com/globalskilupday/schedule/).

Presentations aim to advance the human elements of DevOps through unique and actionable 'how-to' sessions. Domain experts and DevOps practitioners will lead sessions that cover the most needed areas for skilling today, such as Cloud-native, Microservices, Kubernetes, digital transformation, value stream mapping, DATAOps, ITSM, SRE and more.

"Global SKILup Day is a unique opportunity for Humans of DevOps around the globe to team up and spend a day getting upskilled," said Jayne Groll, CEO at DevOps Institute. "Our committee worked hard to cultivate an agenda that offers 'how-to' sessions on the most in-demand soft and technical skills. Global SKILup Day empowers DevOps practitioners and professionals to not only advance their skillsets but to become well-equipped with the knowledge that drives business transformation."

Register and save your virtual seat at (https://devopsinstitute.com/globalskilupday/).

In addition, Global SKILup Day organizers and speakers are hosting a CrowdChat today, November 20, at 7:00am PT / 10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT. To spend an hour previewing the live event and to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding upskilling, join the conversation by visiting (https://www.crowdchat.net/chat/c3BvdF9vYmpfMzAzOQ==).

Several speakers have been added to finalize the agenda for Global SKILup Day:

  • Enrique Carbonell, operations engineer & DevOps advocate, Pyxis - LATAM*
  • Niladri Choudhuri, founder and CEO of Xellentro - India*
  • Paul Colmer, digital architect, coach and trainer, ALC Training and Consulting - Australia*
  • Sean Davis, chief transformation evangelist, Equifax - USA*
  • Felipe Dueñas, consultor en alineación estratégica negocios-procesos-tecnología, agile-fd - LATAM
  • Rose Dyson, lead instructor for DevOps and ITIL, DDLS - APAC*
  • Aymen El Amri, founder, Faun - Europe*
  • Suresh GP, managing principal, CC&C Solutions - APAC*
  • Jayne Groll, CEO, DevOps Institute - Americas
  • BMK Laskshminarayanan, solutions architect, Bank of New Zealand - APAC
  • Amanda Mattos, DevOps/software consultant, ThoughtWorks - LATAM*
  • Dheeraj Nayal, global community ambassador, DevOps Institute - APAC
  • Shaun Norris, field CIO, APJ at Pivotal Software - APAC
  • Daniel Oh, principal technical product marketing manager, Red Hat - APAC*
  • DJ Schleen, DevSecOps, Sonatype - USA*
  • Sanjeev Sharma, VP, global practice director - data modernization and strategy, Delphix*
  • Anders Wallgren, VP of technology strategy, CloudBees - Americas

*DevOps Institute Ambassador

More Ways to Contribute to Upskilling
The DevOps Institute's "2020 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills" Survey is open until December 22, 2019. For every completed survey, the DevOps Institute will donate $1 to Teach for All to support underserved pockets of youth around the world. Completed surveys help the DevOps community better understand DevOps skilling and cross-skilling among the global IT community. Take the survey at https://info.devopsinstitute.com/2020-upskilling-survey.

About the DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute

Media Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
1-303-581-7760
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg

