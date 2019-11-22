DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 22

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Lyonpo Tandi Dorji will be visiting India (to Nov. 23). WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23).

BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23). NUR-SULTAN – President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer will pay an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan (final day).

VILNIUS - Poland President Andrzej Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda and officials from Ukraine, Belarus and Latvia, attend a state burial for 19th century insurgency leaders against Russia. BELGRADE – Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski visits Serbia. Pendarovski is scheduled to meet top officials and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

** NAGOYA - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi holds a news conference after wrapping up a G20 foreign ministers gathering in Nagoya. ** NAGOYA - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers group gathering in Nagoya, Japan. ** BELGRADE - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and presidents of North Macedonia and Slovenia Stevo Pendarovski and Borut Pahor, would participate in the fourth Regional Young Leaders Forum in the northern city of Novi Sad. NAGOYA, Japan - G20 foreign ministers third session on African development. SEOUL – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul ahead of South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit.

TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 SEOUL – Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul ahead of South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. VILNIUS – Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Lithuania (to Nov 26). GUINEA-BISSAU – Presidential election.

TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT. TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

** NAGOYA - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers group gathering in Nagoya, Japan. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. News conference planned after talks - 0800 GMT. DOHA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan heads to Qatar for an official visit.

ISLAMABAD - Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will visit Pakistan (to Nov. 27) BUSAN, South Korea - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Busan to join a commemorative summit of ASEAN and South Korea and will meet the country's leader President Moon Jae-in.

WARSAW – Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to visit Poland. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. President Donald Trump meets Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the White House.

GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

** TALLINN - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Estonia. BUSAN, South Korea - Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Laotian prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith hold meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit.

BUSAN, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in greets Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive at the venue of South Korea-ASEAN commemorative summit. TALLINN - Governor General of Canada Julie Payette to visit Estonia (to Nov. 28). MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 BUSAN, South Korea - Chair of Mekong region Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and South Korean President Moon Jae-in issue a joint statement after the South Korea-Mekong summit.

VILNIUS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an official visit to Lithuania and meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda - 0600 GMT. STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT.

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

** TASHKENT - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to visit Uzbekistan. SEOUL – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad holds a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul after the South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commemorative summit. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 DELHI – Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visits India.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 LONDON – US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th anniversary summit. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Dec. 3). TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3).

MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) (to Nov. 13). TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec. 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

LONDON - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to meet EU leaders for Syria talks at NATO summit (to Dec. 4). LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec. 6).

VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 DOMINICA – Dominican House of Assembly Election. VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov. 6). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9 PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Normandy summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss steps to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ALGERIA - President's election.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov. 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, January 11

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)