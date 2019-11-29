International Development News
Development News Edition

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

With the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers are accelerating the power of batteries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:07 IST
Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers are accelerating the power of batteries. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have turned to the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to dramatically accelerate the process of battery discovery, according to the study published in -- Chemical Science.

As described in two new papers, Argonne researchers first created a highly accurate database of roughly 133,000 small organic molecules that could form the basis of battery electrolytes. To do so, they used a computationally intensive model called G4MP2. This collection of molecules, however, represented only a small subset of 166 billion larger molecules that scientists wanted to probe for electrolyte candidates.

Because using G4MP2 to resolve each of the 166 billion molecules would have required an impossible amount of computing time and power, the research team used a machine-learning algorithm to relate the precisely known structures from the smaller data set to much more coarsely modelled structures from the larger data set. "When it comes to determining how these molecules work, there are big tradeoffs between accuracy and the time it takes to compute a result," said Ian Foster, Argonne Data Science and Learning division director and author of one of the papers. "We believe that machine learning represents a way to get a molecular picture that is nearly as precise at a fraction of the computational cost."

To provide a basis for the machine learning model, Foster and his colleagues used a less computationally taxing modelling framework based on density functional theory, a quantum mechanical modelling framework used to calculate electronic structure in large systems. Density functional theory provides a good approximation of molecular properties, but is less accurate than G4MP2.

Refining the algorithm to better ascertain information about the broader class of organic molecules involved comparing the atomic positions of the molecules computed with the highly accurate G4MP2 versus those analyzed using only density functional theory. By using G4MP2 as a gold standard, the researchers could train the density functional theory model to incorporate a correction factor, improving its accuracy while keeping computational costs down.

"The machine learning algorithm gives us a way to look at the relationship between the atoms in a large molecule and their neighbours, to see how they bond and interact, and look for similarities between those molecules and others we know quite well," said Argonne computational scientist Logan Ward, an author of one of the studies. "This will help us to make predictions about the energies of these larger molecules or the differences between the low- and high-accuracy calculations," added Ward.

"This whole project is designed to give us the biggest picture possible of battery electrolyte candidates," continued Argonne chemist Rajeev Ward, an author of both studies. "If we are going to use a molecule for energy storage applications, we need to know properties like its stability, and we can use this machine learning to predict properties of bigger molecules more accurately," added Ward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt's 'Youth festival' to feature music, dance, theatre performances

The government of Delhi on Friday announced the ninth edition of its Youth Festival that, this year, will seek to create an environment of harmony and love. The six-day festival that opens on December 1 at Central Park here, will celebrate ...

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise visit to Afghanistan....

Sathiyan wins both group matches to enter last-16 in ITTF World Cup

Indias G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup here on Friday. The world number 30 Sathiyan defeated Frenchman Simon Gau...

Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019