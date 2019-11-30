International Development News
Development News Edition

New electro-optical device may lead to faster processors: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:50 IST
New electro-optical device may lead to faster processors: Study

Researchers have created a novel device which bridges the fields of optical and electronic computing, an advance that may lead to faster and more energy efficient memories and processors. The researchers, including those from the University of Oxford in the UK, said until now a compact device using light to transfer as well as encode information could not be easily interfaced with the architecture of traditional electronic computers.

This was because electrical chips, in which the subatomic particles electrons flow through, needed to be small to operate efficiently, whereas optical chips -- with the light particles photons flowing through them -- are required to be large. They explained this was because the wavelength of light is larger than that of electrons.

As part of the study, published in the journal Science Advances, the scientists came up with a solution to confine light into nanoscopic dimensions, and have developed devices with dual electrical-optical functionality. The size reduction, and a significantly increased energy density allowed them to bridge the incompatibility of photons and electrons for data storage and computation, the researchers said.

They showed that by sending either electrical or optical signals, the state of a photo- and electro-sensitive material is transformed between two different states. The state of this phase-transforming material was read out by either light or electronics, meaning memory could be encoded and retrieved in the form of these states.

This makes the device the first electro-optical nanoscale memory cell without any volatile characteristics, the researchers said. "This is a very promising path forward in computation and especially in fields where high processing efficiency is needed," said study co-author Nikolaos Farmakidis from the University of Oxford.

"This naturally includes artificial intelligence applications where in many occasions the needs for high-performance, low-power computing far exceeds our current capabilities," said Nathan Youngblood, co-author of the study, also from the University of Oxford. The researchers said interfacing light-based photonic computing with its electrical counterpart may be the key to the next chapter in integrated circuits and other semiconductor applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Re-tweeting row: Kejriwal asked to appear before court on Dec 13 in defamation case

A Delhi court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on December 13 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for retweeting a defamatory video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-husband Theroux

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights, Theroux captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday evening.The picture features A...

Global economic slowdown has affected our economy to some extent: Prakash Javadekar

On the completion of the six months of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the global economic slowdown has adversely affected the Indian economy up-to some extent. The economic slowdo...

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019