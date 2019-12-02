International Development News
Development News Edition

United Nations opens two-week climate change summit in Madrid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:41 IST
United Nations opens two-week climate change summit in Madrid

The United Nations opened a two-week climate summit in Madrid on Monday, where world leaders face growing pressure to prove they can muster the political will to avert the most catastrophic impacts of global warming. The talks began against a backdrop of increasingly visible impacts from rising temperatures in the past year, with wildfires raging from the Arctic and the Amazon to Australia, and tropical regions hit by devastating hurricanes.

Michał Kurtyka, Poland's climate minister who led the last round of U.N. climate negotiations in the Polish city of Katowice in December last year, said a surge in climate activism among young people underscored the urgency of the task. "Maybe the world is not moving yet at the pace we would like but my hope is still particularly with the young people," Kurtyka told the official opening ceremony of the talks at a vast conference center in Madrid.

"They have the courage to speak up and remind us that we inherited this planet from our parents, and we need to hand it over to the future generations," Kurtyka said. The conference aims to lay the final pieces of groundwork needed to support the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change, which enters a crucial implementation phase next year.

Existing pledges made under the accord fall far short of the kind of action needed to avert the most disastrous consequences of global warming in terms of sea-level rise, drought, storms, and other impacts, scientists say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath condemns rape, murder of veterinary doctor, says government ready for more stringent law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday said in Lok Sabha that there cannot be a bigger inhuman act than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law ov...

Death toll nears 100 in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Dec 2 AFP Regime forces and armed groups were locked in heavy clashes Monday on the edge of Syrias last opposition bastion, with 96 fighters killed over two days, a war monitor said. The battles since Saturday on the edge of the jih...

Couldn't speak against BJP govt in MP, roped-in Congress leaders to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday confessed that she used to rope in Congress leaders to raise important issues when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was in power ...

ADB, Kacific sign $50m deal to provide satellite-based internet in Asia, Pacific

The Asian Development Bank ADB signed a 50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited Kacific to provide affordable satellite-based, high-speed broadband internet connections to countries in Asia and the Pacif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019