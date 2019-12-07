Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fix climate crisis because Earth is all we've got, Physics Nobel prize winner says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:41 IST
Fix climate crisis because Earth is all we've got, Physics Nobel prize winner says

Fix the climate crisis and save the Earth, one of this year's Nobel laureates for physics urged on Saturday, saying the idea of humans escaping our planet to live in other solar systems was farfetched and unrealistic. Swiss astronomer Didier Queloz, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering planets orbiting distant suns, said he had heard the argument against fighting climate change because 'it doesn't matter because anyway we're going to leave the Earth at some point'.

"I think this is just irresponsible ... because the stars are so far away, I think we should not really have any hope, serious hope, to escape the Earth," Queloz said at a news conference in Stockholm where he is to collect his share of the 9-million-Swedish-crown ($910,000) prize next week. "So we better spend our time and energy trying to fix it than trying to imagine that we will ... destroy it and leave it," he said.

Some scientists, including late cosmologist and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, have said threats such as nuclear war and climate change are so serious humans may have to eventually leave the Earth in order to survive as a species. Briton Stanley Whittingham awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry along with American John Goodenough and Akira Yoshino of Japan for inventing the lithium-ion battery, said a pragmatic approach was needed to the climate crisis.

"We've got to do things step-wise and have some solutions in mind," he said at the same event. "I think lithium batteries are going to help electrification of transportation, including big trucks, and in the U.S. it's already helping solar and wind take over from coal power plants." The prizes for achievements in science, literature, and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901. This year's award ceremony and banquet are on Dec. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt gives house under PMAY to Unnao victim's family

Uttar Pradesh government will provide a house to the family of Unnao victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY, a state minister said on Saturday. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family.Distric...

India breaches double hundred in medal count, century mark in gold in South Asian Games

India breached the 200-mark in total medal count, backed by a century of gold, in the South Asian Games as the countrys juggernaut as undisputed leader continued with the swimmers and wrestlers producing strong performances on Day 6 here on...

2 held for selling stolen vehicles using forged documents

Two men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi for allegedly buying stolen vehicles and selling them at higher prices using forged documents, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Jayprakash 30 and Shamim Durrani...

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019