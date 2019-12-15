Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lights on fishnets can save turtles, dolphins: Study

While fishnets are used to catch fishes for the seafood business. The fishnets also capture marine animals including dolphins, turtles and other sea creatures that form an indistinctive part of the flora and fauna. Given the fact, a new study suggests, placing lights on fishing nets reduces the chances of sea turtles and dolphins being caught by accident, new research shows.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:34 IST
Lights on fishnets can save turtles, dolphins: Study
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

While fishnets are used to catch fishes for the seafood business. The fishnets also capture marine animals including dolphins, turtles and other sea creatures that form an indistinctive part of the flora and fauna. Given the fact, a new study suggests, placing lights on fishing nets reduces the chances of sea turtles and dolphins being caught by accident, new research shows. LED lights along the top of floating gillnets cut accidental 'bycatch' of sea turtles by more than 70 per cent, and that of small cetaceans (including dolphins and porpoises) by more than 66 per cent.

The study looked at small-scale vessels departing from three Peruvian ports between 2015 and 2018, and found the lights didn't reduce the amount of fish caught from 'target species' (ie what the fishers wanted to catch). The results of the study were published in the journal Biological Conservation. "Gillnet fisheries often have high bycatch rates of threatened marine species such as sea turtles, whales, dolphins, and seabirds," said lead author Alessandra Bielli, who carried out analyses as part of her master's research at the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"This could lead to declines in the populations of these non-target species -- yet few solutions to reduce gillnet bycatch have been developed. "Sensory cues -- in this case LED lights -- are one way we might alert such species to the presence of fishing gear in the water."

The researchers placed lights every 10m along the float line of 864 gillnets, pairing each with an unlit net to compare the results. "The dramatic reduction in bycatch of sea turtles and cetaceans in illuminated nets shows how this simple, relatively low-cost technique could help these species and allow fishers to fish more sustainably. Given the success we have had, we hope other fisheries with bycatch problems will also try illuminating their fishing nets," said Exeter PhD graduate Dr Jeffrey Mangel, of Peruvian NGO ProDelphinus.

Most of the turtles caught in the study were green turtles (86 per cent), though loggerhead and olive ridley turtles were also caught. Among the small cetaceans captured, 47 per cent were long-beaked common dolphins, 26 per cent were dusky dolphins and 24 per cent were Burmeister's porpoises.

"This work has further shown the usefulness of lights on nets to save wildlife. We now need lights that are ever more robust and affordable," said Professor Brendan Godley of the University of Exeter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

If you make cinema progressive, no one will watch it: Neena Gupta

Actor Neena Gupta believes Bollywood films can not be progressive as the audience is yet to accept films with varied themes that break societal conventions. The actor says for centuries, women have been silenced by men and to make art which...

WPI inflation rises to 0.58 per cent in Nov from 0.16 per cent in Oct: Govt data.

WPI inflation rises to 0.58 per cent in Nov from 0.16 per cent in Oct Govt data....

Will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces: Rajnath Singh on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the valour and courage of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten.On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitabl...

Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, was on Monday relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm by the administration. According to officials, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibruga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019