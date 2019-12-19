Science News Roundup: Elbit Systems launches nanosatellite for commercial communications
Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its nanosatellite, called Nanova, was successfully launched into space. Nanova was developed in collaboration with an unnamed U.S. company and is planned to be a part of a nanosatellite constellation for commercial purposes.
