Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran

According to USGS, An Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits near the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran. The earthquake struck at 5.23 am local time (0153 GMT), at the relatively shallow depth of 38km.

There were no immediate reports of damage, Iranian state television reported. "No reports have been received on any possible damage from the earthquake," it said

No casualties have been reported so far.

