Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How brain balances pleasure, pain decoded'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 11:18 IST
'How brain balances pleasure, pain decoded'
Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have discovered a brain circuit involved in dividing the labor to handle two opposing motivations for behavior -- pleasure and pain -- an advance that may lead to key insights about mental illnesses like depression and anxiety disorders. According to the study, published in the journal Neuron, different classes of nerve cells control positive and negative motivations, sending opposing signals along this information-processing hub in the brain.

The researchers, including Bo Li from the Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory (CSHL) in the US, said the balance of activity between these two groups of nerves may determine whether a person acts to seek out pleasurable experiences, or avoid painful ones. According to scientists, the behaviors controlled by these nerve cells are disrupted in people with mental illness.

Citing an example, the researchers said people suffering from depression may stop doing things that once gave them pleasure, whereas those with anxiety disorders may go to greater lengths to avoid potential threats. They added that a person's ability to recognize and respond to potential rewards or punishments partially depends on a brain region called the ventral pallidum.

When animals seek rewards, such as a sip of water, or avoid punishments, such as an annoying puff of air, this region was found to be active. Li and his team wanted to understand how the different types of neurons in this part of the brain contributed to an animal's appropriate behavior to signals associated with both types of motivation.

To study this, the scientists used tools which allowed them to monitor the activity of individual brain cells, and to confirm their identities with a flash of light. Once the mice were trained to associate certain sounds with either a sip of water or a puff of air, the researchers used the technique to monitor neural activity in the ventral pallidum.

They found that nerve cells which used the transmitter chemical known as GABA to dampen motivation influencing activity were important in this brain region for encouraging the mice to seek a water reward. On the other hand, the study said the nerve cells which used the neurotransmitter called glutamate to excite this brain circuit were essential for avoiding the air-puff punishment.

When the rodents were presented with the potential for both punishment and reward, both sets of neurons, involving both the neurotransmitters, responded. The researchers said the mice made different choices in response to the combined stimuli -- with thirsty animals more willing to risk an air puff to get water than animals which had just drunk their fill.

However, when the team artificially shifted the balance of activity in the ventral pallidum by tweaking one class of neurons or the other, they could alter the animals' behavior. Based on the findings, Li suggested that a balance between signals either inhibiting or exciting nerves in the ventral pallidum may be critical in controlling which motivation an animal acts on.

"Behavioural changes in people with depression or stress-induced anxiety may be caused by changes in this circuit," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shend...

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point perfor...

ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel ATF, used to power aeroplanes, was ra...

Rs 700-cr investment on hold by a year; FAME II failed to deliver: Hero Electric

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020