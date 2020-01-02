Left Menu
Swarna Jayanti Fellowships awarded to 14 scientists involved in research projects

The scientists, selected for the award through a rigorous three-tier process, will be allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility. 

The Swarna Jayanti Fellowships scheme was instituted by Government of India to commemorate India's fiftieth year of independence. Image Credit: ANI

Swarna Jayanti Fellowships have been awarded to 14 Scientists associated with projects containing innovative research ideas and with the potential of making an impact on R&D in the respective disciplines. The scientists, selected for the award through a rigorous three-tier process, will be allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility.

The Swarna Jayanti Fellowships scheme was instituted by the Government of India to commemorate India's fiftieth year of independence. Under this scheme, a selected number of young scientists, with a proven track record, are provided special assistance and support to enable them to pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology.

The awardees are supported by Department of Science & Technology, for fellowship and research. This will cover all the requirements for performing the research and include a fellowship of Rs 25,000/- per month as well as a research grant of 5 lakh Rupees for 5 years in addition to their salary. Out of the 443 applicants, 14 scientists have been finally selected this time for this scientist specific fellowship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

