Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study explains how brain balances pleasure and pain

In an experiment done on a mouse model, researchers have discovered how the brain divides the labour to handle the opposing behavioural motivations - seeking pleasure and avoiding pain.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 14:36 IST
Study explains how brain balances pleasure and pain
Different classes of neurons control positive and negative motivations. Image Credit: ANI

In an experiment done on a mouse model, researchers have discovered how the brain divides the labour to handle the opposing behavioural motivations - seeking pleasure and avoiding pain. As brains take in information about the world and use it to steer the actions, the two mentioned above are the key principles that guide the choices.

The research was published in the journal 'Neuron' at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL). The study revealed that different classes of neurons control positive and negative motivation, sending opposing signals along a shared motivation-processing brain circuit.

Ultimately, the balance of activity between these two groups of cells may determine whether a person acts to seek out pleasurable experiences or avoid negative ones, said CSHL Professor Bo Li. Li wanted to get an understanding of the brain's motivation-processing circuits because the behaviours they control are often disrupted in people with mental illness.

People with depression, for instance, may avoid doing what they once loved, while people with anxiety disorders may go to greater lengths to avoid potential threats. Ventral Pallidum is a part of the brain that has the ability to recognize and respond to potential rewards or punishments. Researchers have observed activity in this brain region when animals seek rewards, such as a sip of water, or avoid punishments, such as an annoying puff of air.

Li wanted to figure out how the different types of neurons that reside in this part of the brain ensure an animal responds appropriately to signals associated with both types of motivation.To investigate, his team monitored the activity of individual brain cells and to confirm those cells' identities with a flash of light. After training mice to associate certain sounds with either a sip of water or a puff of air, Li and his colleagues used the technique to monitor neural activity in the ventral pallidum.

They found that neurons that used the neurotransmitter known as GABA to dampen activity in the circuit influencing motivation were important in motivating the mice to seek a water reward while the neurons that used the neurotransmitter known as glutamate to excite the brain circuit, were essential for avoiding the air-puff punishment. In an even more complex situation, where animals were presented with the potential for both punishment and reward, both sets of neurons responded.

Mice made different choices in response to the combined stimuli: Thirsty animals, for example, were more willing to risk an air puff to obtain a sip of water than animals that had just drunk their fill. But if the team artificially shifted the balance of activity in the ventral pallidum by manipulating one class of neurons or the other, they could alter the animals' behavior. The balance between signals that either inhibit or excite neurons in the ventral pallidum appears critical in controlling which motivation an animal acts on, said Li.

Now the researcher wants to get a bigger picture of whether the same is disrupted in people with psychiatric disorders. With the new findings, his team has important leads about how to investigate the causes and symptoms of these disorders more deeply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal wasting public money on ads, misleading people: Shah

Accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of wasting public money on advertisements and misleading people, BJP president Amit Shah sought to know on Sunday whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years. He alleged t...

Arrest warrant issued against Bangladesh's 1st Hindu chief justice for alleged graft

An arrest warrant was issued against Bangladeshs first Hindu chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on charges of embezzling 40 million taka, court officials said on Sunday. Sinha, 68, who lives in the US, has been described as a fugitive by th...

Tennis-No Kyrgios? No problem for hosts Australia in ATP Cup

Nick Kyrgios late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada in their ATP Cup tie on Sunday as the hosts strengthened their bid for a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team even...

Death toll from airstrike in Libya's Tripoli climbs to 30

Cairo, Jan 5 AP The death toll from an airstrike that slammed into a military academy in Libyas capital climbed to at least 30 people, most of them students, health authorities said Sunday. Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020