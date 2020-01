Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lankan foreign minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held comprehensive talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, exploring ways to further deepen bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and investment.

Gunawardena arrived here last night on a three day visit.

Officials said almost all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed in talks between the two ministers.

