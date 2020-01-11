Regime air strikes kill 18 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Regime airstrikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed 18 civilians on Saturday, a war monitor said, one day before a planned ceasefire is due to take effect.

Air strikes on the city of Idlib killed seven civilians, while sperate airstrikes on two towns near the provincial capital killed 11 others, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

