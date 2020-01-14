Left Menu
Iranian foreign minister arrives on 3-day India visit

  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-01-2020 22:13 IST
  Created: 14-01-2020 21:55 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in the midst of spiraling tension between his country and the US. On Wednesday, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a lecture at the Raisina Dialogue, the External Affairs Ministry's flagship annual conference.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with Zarif on Thursday morning over breakfast, according to the ministry. In the meeting, both ministers are expected to deliberate on fast escalating tensions between Iran and the US over the killing of top Iranian military commander Maj Gen Soleimani by America in a drone attack.

On Thursday afternoon, Zarif will travel to Mumbai where he will interact with a group of business leaders. He will conclude his India visit on Friday, according to the MEA. The visit assumes significance as it is taking place when the global focus has been on Iran and the US over the confrontation following the killing of Soleimani.

India has been maintaining that it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible and the country has been in touch with key players including Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar as it has important interests in the region. Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force was killed when a US drone fired missiles on his convoy in Iraq on January 3.

Last week, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq. Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiraling tensions between Iran and the US.

India has strategic interests in the Gulf region which is a key source of the country's energy security.

