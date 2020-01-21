Exhibitions should be organised for educating young students: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that three-tier teams should be set up for scientific research involving older and younger generations, so that continuity can be maintained in research work. He said that exhibitions should be organised with a focus on educating young students so that they can choose science as a career in the future. He was addressing at the inauguration of India's first global Mega Science Exhibition "Vigyan Samagam" at the National Science Centre, here today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated the organizers for organizing this exhibition, which is the first of its kind initiative. He informed us that this is the fourth such exhibition after bring organised at Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership, the Government has taken various initiatives for the development of science and technology. He mentioned the 'Hall of Nuclear Energy' that was set up in Pragati Maidan, Delhi and has attracted a lot of students. A Hall is being planned on similar lines for space technology, the Minister added. He also spoke about India's Gaganyaan, Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions.

The Minister said that India has covered an unimaginable journey in the field of space technology. India has become a frontline nation in the development of space technology, he said. Dr. Singh said that space technology has entered almost every household of the country. Speaking about the diversified uses of space technology, he said that space technology is being used for unmanned railway tracks, smart city projects, among others. He further said that a national meet was organised in Delhi where space experts held deliberations with various ministries and departments for enhanced utilization of Space Technology in Governance and Development. Speaking about nuclear energy, the Minister said that India has used nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He also emphasized that industry and other stakeholders should also be involved in space technology so that issues related to a lack of resources can be addressed.

Dr. R. Chidambaram, Former Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said that India, of our dream, is India which is economically developed and scientifically advanced and our country is moving in that direction. He said that we need to build excellent research, development and innovative eco-system, which provides our scientists and engineers an opportunity to excel in basic research, applied research, technology development, and R&D-led innovation. We want to build advanced superstructures, but advanced Mega Science and Mega Technology research and development projects can no longer be taken by a single country, he said. He further emphasized that international cooperation is needed and India is participating in such projects today as an equal partner. Such success stories must be communicated to the young audience and Vigyan Samagam is exactly doing the same, Dr. Chidambaram said.

Congratulating the joint organizers of Vigyan Samagam for organizing this Exhibition. Dr. Paul Ho, a world-renowned Astrophysicist and Director General of East Asian Observatory shared his experience about the first image of a supermassive black hole, "The Event Horizon Telescope, a network of 8 radio telescopes, operating at millimeter-wavelengths, and spanning the surface of the earth, has successfully produced the first picture of a black hole. We achieved the highest angular resolution in astronomy by using the Very Long Baseline Interferometry. This Supermassive Black Hole, in the nucleus of the M87 galaxy, is the first case where we can resolve the event horizon, where even light itself cannot escape from the gravity of the black hole."

Shri K. N. Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, DAE, said that it has been an exciting time during the entire journey of Vigyan Samagam and we are extremely proud to have the final edition in New Delhi. He said that our objective throughout the exhibition has been to showcase to the people of India, that how science can influence, especially our youngsters, in this changing world, which is beyond imagination. The distinct objective of organizing an exhibition of a global stature was to showcase the journey from the origin of the universe, the nature of particles we are made from and fundamental science, he said.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) said that India is diligently preparing to be well versed in the area of innovations and experiments, the new generation is focused and will stop at nothing to secure a respectable position for India in world Science domain. The programs at Vigyan Samagam will popularise science and technology among students and the people, he said.

During the exhibition, Science & Technology enthusiasts will witness the world-renowned Mega Science projects and listen to eminent scientists at the National Science Centre Delhi. Projects are being showcased by CERN, FAIR, INO, ITER, LIGO, MACE, SKA, and TMT. Under the aegis of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), this prestigious science exhibition Vigyan Samagam is being jointly organised. These three organisations will be hosting some of the world's biggest science projects under one roof. The capital will be marking the completion of this caravan event. The exhibition will be open to the public till 20th March 2020.

The Exhibition is expected to ignite the minds of students, academia, and industry to look for opportunities to pursue fundamental science and research as a strong career option. These projects will help our scientists to work and contribute to international collaborations on fundamental science and research. The Exhibition has themed galleries consisting of infographics, working models and exhibits, informative audio-visual content, electronic displays and interactive kiosks for each of the Mega Science Projects. A one-day scientific event comprising of invited talks and lectures by eminent speakers from the field of science, technology, and Industry has been held at the NSC. As part of project awareness activities, each participating project will be carrying out week-long activities consisting of popular talks, science demonstrations, interactive quiz programs, etc.

The details about the exhibition, projects, and schedule are available on the Vigyan Samagam website www.vigyansamagam.in and also on the mobile app Vigyan Samagam. Events such as talk shows, lectures planned during the Exhibition will be available on digital platforms and through popular social media platforms. The Exhibition will be open on all days including Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays till 20th March 2020 from 10 am to 6 pm.

