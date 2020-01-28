Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early Earth's atmosphere was rich in carbon dioxide: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:25 IST
Early Earth's atmosphere was rich in carbon dioxide: Study

The early Earth's atmosphere was rich in carbon dioxide, according to a study which looked at samples of small meteorites that hit our planet about 2.7 billion years ago. Every day, our planet gets pelted by space dust, micrometeorites that collect on the Earth's surface, said researchers from the University of Washington (UW) in the US.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, looked at very old samples of these small meteorites to show that the grains could have reacted with carbon dioxide on their journey to the Earth. Previous work suggested the meteorites ran into oxygen, contradicting theories and evidence that the Earth's early atmosphere was virtually devoid of oxygen.

"Our finding that the atmosphere these micrometeorites encountered was high in carbon dioxide is consistent with what the atmosphere was thought to look like on the early Earth," said Owen Lehmer, first author of the study. At 2.7 billion years old, these are the oldest known micrometeorites, according to the researchers.

They were collected in limestone in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and fell during the Archean eon, when the Sun was weaker than today, the team said. A 2016 research paper by the researchers that discovered the samples suggested they showed evidence of atmospheric oxygen at the time they fell to the Earth.

That interpretation would contradict current understandings of our planet's early days, which is that oxygen rose during the "Great Oxidation Event," almost half a billion years later. Knowing the conditions on the early Earth is important not just for understanding the history of our planet, and the conditions when life emerged, it can also help inform the search for life on other planets, the researchers said.

"Life formed more than 3.8 billion years ago, and how life formed is a big, open question. One of the most important aspects is what the atmosphere was made up of -- what was available and what the climate was like," Lehmer said. The new study takes a fresh look at interpreting how these micrometeorites interacted with the atmosphere, 2.7 billion years ago.

The sand-sized grains hurtled toward the Earth at up to 20 kilometers per second, the researchers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Crowded Lagos to ban motorbikes from most of Nigerian metropolis

Nigerias business capital Lagos will ban commercial motorcycles from nearly the entire city, citing overcrowding and safety, authorities said on Monday, a move that could change the commute for thousands and threaten ride-hailing startups. ...

UPDATE 2-Ryanair warns of more job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn.The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but...

Iraqis rebuild wrecked protest camp as violence escalates

Anti-government protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya say they will not back down despite the destruction of their camp by gunmen in an attack that left at least two people dead. Unidentified gunmen in four vehicles tore throug...

Inclusive Technology Launch Skyle - the World's First Eye Tracker for iPad Pro

Skyle is the worlds first eye tracker for iPad Pro and is perfect for people with complex access and communication needs. Combining two leading learning tools, iPad and Eye Gaze, ensures this is the most flexible AAC device on the market. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020