Even a crow recycles plastic, SDG2030 shares 'incredible crow' video

The twitter handle SDG 2030 has 60.2 K followers including UN officials and climate activists.

Crow dropping empty bottle in 'Plastic Garbage Bin' Image Credit: (@SDG 2030)

SDG2030, a twitter handle dedicated to creating awareness on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up for the United Nations for the year 2030, on Tuesday shared an incredible video of a crow dropping an empty plastic bottle into a plastic collection garbage bin to spread the message of plastic recycling.

The video starts with a crow landing on a plastic garbage bin with an empty bottle in its beak and carefully dropping it inside the bin while a man passes on. "This is how you recycle," reads the message to promote recycling of the waste.

Meanwhile, India's apex pollution control body - Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) - on Tuesday submitted in National Green Tribunal (NGT) that global e-Commerce giant Amazon is not following the rules of Plastic Waste Management 2016. The company along with an Indian e-Commerce giant Flipkart was accused of not providing any system for plastic waste collection caused by single-use plastic used in packaging.

The observation of CPCB came on a case filed by a teenage boy Aditya Dube who alleged that the e-Commerce giants are using too much single-use plastic in packaging which is causing a huge amount of plastic waste. According to estimates, packaging plastics constitute about 43 percent plastic waste in India.

