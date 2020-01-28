Even a crow recycles plastic, SDG2030 shares 'incredible crow' video

SDG2030, a twitter handle dedicated to creating awareness on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up for the United Nations for the year 2030, on Tuesday shared an incredible video of a crow dropping an empty plastic bottle into a plastic collection garbage bin to spread the message of plastic recycling.

The video starts with a crow landing on a plastic garbage bin with an empty bottle in its beak and carefully dropping it inside the bin while a man passes on. "This is how you recycle," reads the message to promote recycling of the waste.

Meanwhile, India's apex pollution control body - Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) - on Tuesday submitted in National Green Tribunal (NGT) that global e-Commerce giant Amazon is not following the rules of Plastic Waste Management 2016. The company along with an Indian e-Commerce giant Flipkart was accused of not providing any system for plastic waste collection caused by single-use plastic used in packaging.

The observation of CPCB came on a case filed by a teenage boy Aditya Dube who alleged that the e-Commerce giants are using too much single-use plastic in packaging which is causing a huge amount of plastic waste. According to estimates, packaging plastics constitute about 43 percent plastic waste in India.

For more news and views on waste management, please visit Live Discourse on Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS 2020) being organized by Indus Exposium on 30th - 31st January 2020 in New Delhi.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.